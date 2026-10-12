Flydubai has cancelled flights to Abha, Dammam and Riyadh in Saudi Arabia through October 14 amid disruptions to air travel with the kingdom. King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh remains closed following the attacks, The National reports.

Airport closure extended

According to Flightradar24, restrictions at Riyadh airport have been extended until midnight on Tuesday, which corresponds to 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday UAE time. A previous aviation notice said the airport would be closed until midnight on Sunday. The new notice says the restrictions were imposed as a precautionary measure, but does not specify when passenger operations will resume.

On Monday, Flightradar24 recorded more than 500 cancelled flights to and from Riyadh. Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation suspended the airport's operations and began assessing damage after the attack on Sunday. The previous day, the strike, responsibility for which was claimed by Yemen's Houthis, killed 13 people and injured more than 300.

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Flight cancellations from the UAE

Etihad Airways cancelled a number of flights between Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabian cities on Monday and Tuesday. The restrictions affect routes to Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah. In particular, flights EY559 and EY560 between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh, as well as EY573, EY574, EY575 and EY576 to Dammam, were cancelled on Monday.

Emirates cancelled all six flights between Dubai and Riyadh on Monday: EK815, EK817 and EK819 to the Saudi capital, and EK816, EK818 and EK820 in the opposite direction. Flights EK815, EK817, EK819 and EK816 have been cancelled for Tuesday, while the status of EK818 and EK820 may still change.

Air Arabia cancelled flights G9151 and G9154 from Sharjah to Riyadh on Monday and Tuesday. Flight G9195 from Sharjah to Abha is also marked as cancelled on both days. Passengers are advised to check their flight status directly with the airline before travelling to the airport and, in the event of cancellation, contact the carrier or travel agent regarding rebooking or a refund.

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