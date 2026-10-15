France begins deploying military assets in Saudi Arabia — The National

France has begun deploying military assets in Saudi Arabia to fulfill an agreement on protecting the kingdom’s oil facilities. French Foreign Ministry spokesman Pascal Confavre said this on October 15 amid Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabian territory.

Confavre did not specify which military assets France is sending to the kingdom. Earlier, President Emmanuel Macron said that Paris would send military personnel and defense systems to protect the Red Sea port city of Yanbu, which is important for energy transportation.

Assistance from the United Kingdom and Italy

The United Kingdom has provided an RAF Voyager tanker aircraft to support Saudi operations in Yemen and offered air defense equipment. Prime Minister Andy Burnham said that the aircraft had already completed 14 operational missions. He also stated that London would consider further requests if they were received.

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Italy transferred equipment to Saudi Arabia, including radars and anti-missile batteries, even before the regional war began in February, Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said. According to him, Rome also offered technological assistance to protect against attacks by Iran and the Houthis. Last month, an Italian F-2000 aircraft was hit at Taif Air Base in Saudi Arabia, where Italian military personnel were deployed as part of a separate mission. No personnel were injured.

Germany’s and Poland’s positions

Germany has not announced military support for Saudi Arabia. Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed solidarity during a conversation with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, but no specific decisions were reported. At the same time, the German parliament extended the country’s participation in the EU naval mission to protect shipping in the Red Sea, which is under threat from Houthi attacks.

Poland has also not announced military assistance to the kingdom. Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman discussed defense cooperation and regional security with his Polish counterpart, Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz. As The National reports, it is unknown whether possible military assistance was discussed during the conversation.

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