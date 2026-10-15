Former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, during the 2026 Asan Memorial Lecture in Seoul, South Korea, criticized the response of former President Joe Biden’s administration to Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza. This was reported by the Jerusalem Post.

Criticism of the Biden administration

Harris said that the United States must fulfill its obligations under international law, and that the Biden administration’s response to the war did not meet that duty. According to her, Washington did not use its influence to restrain what she called the horrific actions of the Israeli government in the war in Gaza and should have acted earlier and more fully.

At the same time, Harris also criticized the current administration of U.S. President Donald Trump. According to her, it is giving Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a blank check.

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Alliances and elections in the United States

The former vice president also spoke about changes in U.S. foreign policy. In her view, military power is no longer the sole main source of influence, as economic innovation, markets, minerals, microchips, and computers are becoming increasingly important.

Harris called for strengthening U.S. relations and alliances, mentioning closer ties among China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea. She also expressed confidence in the Democrats’ victory in the upcoming U.S. midterm elections, but did not give a direct answer about possible participation in the 2028 presidential election.

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