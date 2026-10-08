Gawkowski says Sejm must pass Digital Services Act — Interia

In Poland, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Affairs Krzysztof Gawkowski said that the Sejm must pass the Digital Services Act later that day. According to him, the document will make it possible to promptly block illegal content, including calls for violence and dangerous actions.

Blocking illegal content

Gawkowski said on social media platform X that the authorities intend to counter what he described as pathologies on the internet. As Interia reports, the minister's statement came after a series of attacks in schools.

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The minister stressed that the internet should not become a place where people are pushed toward tragedies or where violence and murder are promoted. He also stated the need to quickly remove from the internet calls for violence and hatred, as well as materials encouraging suicide or self-harm.

Statement on the presidential veto

Gawkowski linked the delay in implementing the act to the president's veto of the previous law. He claimed that the president did so under the pretext of protecting freedom of speech, and that this decision deprived state authorities of the ability to act in this area.

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