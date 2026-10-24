In Zakopane, Poland, the head of the Polish Bishops’ Conference, Archbishop Tadeusz Wojda, criticized the Sejm’s decision on changes to legislation on the termination of pregnancy. After the conclusion of the episcopate’s 406th plenary meeting, he stated that the parliament’s decision could negatively affect public perception of the value of life and undermine the Polish tradition of protecting it, RMF24 reports.

The episcopate’s reaction to the vote

Wojda commented on the vote held on Tuesday. Lawmakers decided to restore grounds for abortion in cases of a severe fetal defect and also adopted amendments to the Criminal Code on the partial decriminalization of abortions with a woman’s consent and assistance in terminating a pregnancy in cases of a severe fetal defect.

The head of the episcopate said that Polish bishops oppose such a policy and call for respect for the life of every child, including the unborn. He also emphasized the need to support women who find themselves in difficult life circumstances. According to him, the Church has provided such assistance for many years so that mothers are not left alone with their problems.

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Commission on sexual abuse

During the meeting, the bishops also approved an updated statute for a commission of independent experts tasked with investigating the phenomenon of sexual abuse of minors in the Catholic Church in Poland. Its chair became historian Professor Piotr Franaszek.

Bishop Sławomir Oder said that the commission was established at the previous plenary meeting, but to begin its work it must undergo the procedure for obtaining legal personality status in accordance with state legislation. The draft statute was consulted with Poland’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Administration, after which the document was revised. It will be resubmitted to the ministry to continue the procedure.

Franaszek noted that the commission is at an early stage of its work. It plans to invite experts, form its membership, and then develop research methodology and working procedures. The bishops also discussed problems in raising young people, including loneliness, peer pressure, violence, and the challenges of the digital environment.

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