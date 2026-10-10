Benny Gantz, leader of Israel’s Blue and White party, announced that he will continue the election campaign ahead of the elections scheduled for October 27, 2026. He made this decision despite none of the latest polls showing his party crossing the electoral threshold, the Jerusalem Post reports.

The party launched its campaign under the slogan: “Choose unity, save the country.” It is aimed at voters who do not identify with either of the two political blocs.

Call for unity

Gantz said that Israel is moving toward catastrophe and called for this process to be stopped. According to him, politicians from both blocs do not support the unity he promotes because they seek a decisive victory.

He also argued that political divisions serve the interests of these politicians and could lead the country to new elections and the formation of narrow governments. Gantz said that he belongs to neither bloc and intends to remain in the race until the end.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The politician called claims that votes for his party would be wasted untrue. According to him, there are enough voters willing to support Blue and White for at least six seats.

Statement on crossing the threshold

In an interview with 103FM radio, Gantz said that he does not need permission to run in the elections and considers it his democratic right and duty. He said that he is conducting polls involving tens of thousands of people.

The politician promised that if the Blue and White ballot is at polling stations on October 27, it will mean that he is fully confident of crossing the electoral threshold by a significant margin. Gantz added that he had previously also been below the electoral threshold in polls but ultimately won eight seats.

Read us on