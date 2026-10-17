Law and Justice party leader Jarosław Kaczyński spoke at a protest near the Constitutional Tribunal building in Warsaw, Poland. He sharply criticized the current authorities, saying they remain in power thanks to lies. This was reported by Interia.

Kaczyński's statements

According to Kaczyński, those who governed the country during the previous eight “difficult years” improved the situation of millions of people. He called the current authorities a “grim band, a grim gang.”

The PiS leader also claimed that the current authorities had put forward various “deceptive proposals” which, in his view, could not be implemented. He said that this formula helped them gain power and is allegedly still being used today.

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Protest near the tribunal

Kaczyński called for doing everything possible so that, in his words, the authorities' lies would not influence a significant part of citizens. He also said there was a need to protect Poland from such threats forever.

The politician said that the Constitutional Tribunal and the National Bank of Poland remain two institutions which, in his view, have not yet been “taken over” by the current authorities. He suggested that it may later become necessary to hold an action near the National Bank as well.

Participants gathered on Saturday afternoon near the Constitutional Tribunal building on Szucha Avenue. They included PiS politicians, as well as people associated with the Border Defense Movement, Gazeta Polska clubs, and the Telewizja Republika television channel. The rally began with the national anthem, and participants held white-and-red flags and chanted in Polish: “Tu jest Polska.”

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