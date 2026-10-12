Governor of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province Faisal Karim Kundi said in Peshawar that the new administration would strengthen support for the police and raise the pay of law enforcement personnel. The statement came a day after federal authorities imposed a state of emergency and governor’s rule in the province, Dawn reports.

Kundi, who took charge of the provincial administration under the new system, called the fight against terrorism the administration’s priority. He cited a lack of coordination in counterterrorism work and pledged to meet the needs of the police and the Counter Terrorism Department.

Resources for police and special unit

At a meeting of the provincial apex committee, which Kundi co-chaired with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, relevant institutions were instructed to take coordinated, effective and decisive measures to eradicate terrorism and establish lasting peace.

According to an official statement, intelligence-based operations against terrorist activity will continue. The committee also decided to provide the police and the Counter Terrorism Department with modern equipment, vehicles, weapons, necessary personnel and other resources.

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Kundi separately stressed the welfare of police officers, fair compensation for their service and support for their families. According to him, residents of the Dera Ismail Khan, Tank and Waziristan districts do not have sufficient freedom of movement because of the terrorist threat.

Personnel changes in legal service

After the state of emergency was imposed, the provincial legal department revoked the appointments of 61 legal officers in the Advocate General’s Office. They included 26 additional advocates general, 31 assistant advocates general and four advocates enrolled to represent cases in court.

In a separate decision dated October 11, the authorities appointed 27 new legal officers: 12 additional advocates general, 13 assistant advocates general and two advocates enrolled to represent cases in court.

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