Iran instructs Hezbollah to raise combat readiness — Jerusalem Post

In Lebanon, Iran instructed Hezbollah forces to raise their level of military readiness amid a possible confrontation in the near future. This was reported by The Jerusalem Post, citing Lebanese security and military sources that provided the information to the Emirati website Erem News.

Assembly of full-time members

According to these sources, all full-time Hezbollah members who receive a monthly salary were summoned. These are members of the group who are in permanent service.

The publication does not provide details regarding the content of Iran's instructions or the specific measures Hezbollah forces are to take. At the same time, the sources linked the summoning of the group's members to an increase in the level of readiness.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Not a decision on war

The interlocutors stressed that these instructions are preparatory in nature for a scenario that may develop in the near future. According to them, this is not a final decision to start a war.

The report was published on Thursday, October 15. The Jerusalem Post noted that the situation is developing.

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