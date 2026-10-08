Iran will not abandon uranium enrichment — Anadolu Agency

Iran will not abandon its right to enrich uranium and will not hand over its stockpile of enriched uranium. This was stated on October 8 by Mohammad Eslami, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to Eslami, uranium enrichment is an integral part of the nuclear process. He stressed that Tehran will not retreat from its right to technological development and called the nuclear sector a driver of scientific and technological progress.

IAEA access to damaged facilities

Eslami also stated that inspections of nuclear infrastructure facilities damaged during US and Israeli strikes are impossible because of security threats that, according to him, still persist. He referred to Iranian legislation limiting cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, including for reasons related to the security of nuclear facilities, personnel and researchers.

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At the same time, according to the head of Iran’s nuclear organization, IAEA inspectors visited facilities that were not targets of attacks and conducted routine inspections in accordance with agreements with Tehran. Eslami criticized the agency for not recognizing these inspections and accused it of acting under pressure from the United States and Israel to obtain information about the damaged facilities.

Restrictions on cooperation with the agency

Iran’s parliament in June 2025 approved a law suspending cooperation with the IAEA following Israeli and US attacks on the country’s nuclear facilities. The law provides that inspections are possible if security guarantees are in place and with the approval of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

In June, the IAEA Board of Governors adopted a resolution calling on Tehran to provide data on its stocks of enriched uranium and allow inspectors to verify nuclear materials. The agency stated that due to limited access, it cannot verify the condition and location of Iran’s stocks of enriched uranium. Tehran insists that its nuclear program is exclusively peaceful in nature.

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