According to the Jerusalem Post, Israel killed Ali Reza Tangsiri, commander of the naval forces of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, on March 26. One reason for the operation was Israeli officials’ concern that he could become the next head of the IRGC.

Concerns over IRGC leadership

Israeli officials, according to the publication, considered Tangsiri a creative and inventive commander. In their view, he would have been a more difficult opponent than Ahmad Vahidi, who later became head of the IRGC.

Some Israeli officials viewed Vahidi as a less influential military commander who lacked sufficient weight to shape Iran’s broader security policy, the Jerusalem Post writes.

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US request

Around March 19, Cooper, during a secret conversation, asked Israel Defense Forces Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir to eliminate Tangsiri. He was considered a serious threat to the Strait of Hormuz and to the maritime confrontation in general.

According to the publication, Zamir approved the request, and Israel killed Tangsiri on March 26. The Jerusalem Post also reports a key role for the Israeli Navy in providing intelligence.

American sources, the publication writes, assessed discussions in Iran about the possible mining of the sea differently. At the same time, such discussions were not orders to carry out mining. The Jerusalem Post believes that Cooper’s call was a preventive step to eliminate a possible strategic threat.

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