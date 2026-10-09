In Poland, the Government Security Centre (RCB) on Thursday evening sent residents of the Lublin Voivodeship a warning about the threat of an air attack. The reason was strikes by the Russian Federation — an aggressor state — on targets in western Ukraine, RMF24 reports.

Warning text

In its message, the RCB urged recipients to find a safe place, follow the instructions of the services, and wait for further messages. Initially, at 23:11, the centre reported on the social network X that the warning had been sent to residents of the Lublin and Subcarpathian voivodeships. In a later message, the RCB mentioned only the Lublin Voivodeship.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Actions by the Polish military

The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces stated that military aviation was operating in Poland's airspace due to Russian strikes using air attack assets. The command also deployed available forces and resources, while ground-based air defence and radar reconnaissance systems were placed on alert.

The command stressed that these actions were preventive and aimed at protecting Polish airspace. According to RMF24, the RCB warning was cancelled approximately 30 minutes later.

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