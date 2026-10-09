US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said that Nidal Hasan, who was sentenced to death for the 2009 shooting at Fort Hood military base in Texas, will be executed on December 3. According to him, the public execution will be carried out on the base grounds, and the sentence will be carried out by servicemembers with rifles.

Date and location of the execution

As Anadolu Agency reports, Hegseth said the execution was scheduled for Thursday at 1:00 p.m. — the time when Hasan opened fire in 2009. The defense secretary also said that the US military has not carried out executions by firing squad since World War II.

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President's decision

The Pentagon previously reported that US President Donald Trump had approved Hegseth's recommendation to carry out the death sentence by firing squad. Determining the time and place of the execution was entrusted to the US secretary of the Army, while the Army had not announced these details before Hegseth's statement.

Former US Army major and psychiatrist Nidal Hasan opened fire at Fort Hood on November 5, 2009. Thirteen people were killed and another 32 were injured. In 2013, he was found guilty of 13 counts of premeditated murder and 32 counts of attempted murder and was sentenced to death. He has been held at Fort Leavenworth in Kansas since then.

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