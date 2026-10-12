In Kraków, Poland, Law and Justice party leader Jarosław Kaczyński commented on the election result in which Łukasz Gibała defeated Monika Piątkowska. The politician said that this result meant a defeat for Donald Tusk and the Civic Coalition.

Kaczyński’s assessment

As Interia reports, Kaczyński linked Gibała’s victory to the slogan “Byle nie Tusk” (“Anyone but Tusk”), which was also displayed behind him during his speech. According to him, polls indicated that 85% of PiS voters voted for Gibała.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Call for unity

The PiS leader called the Kraków result a very important event from which, in his view, conclusions should be drawn. He said it was possible to defeat the ruling coalition provided there was unity and a willingness to disregard different, even significant, differences. Kaczyński also claimed that the vote reflected a broader rejection of the current coalition’s rule, including the Civic Coalition and its allies led by the Polish People’s Party.

Read us on