Canada and EU to launch new alliance at Montreal summit — RMF24

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said that Canada and the European Union will launch a new “transformational alliance” during a summit in Montreal on October 29–30. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa are expected to take part in the event.

Carney announced this at a press conference in Sherbrooke, in the Canadian province of Quebec. As RMF24 reports, the prime minister stressed that the new format of cooperation will create significant opportunities for Quebec and is intended to strengthen the province within Canada.

Areas of cooperation

At the end of September, Politico wrote that the future partnership could include agreements on removing barriers to digital trade, supporting Ukraine, investments in fighting wildfires, and accelerating investment in the critical minerals sector.

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A draft joint statement cited by the publication referred to deepening and integrating Canada-EU relations through shared values, access to trade, and complementary economies. The parties also plan to align strategies and standards and focus on developing low-carbon and reliable energy sources, from liquefied natural gas and hydrogen to solar, wind, and nuclear energy.

Discussion of associate status

In September, von der Leyen said during Carney’s visit to the European Parliament that she was ready to work on opening a path for Canada to become the EU’s first associate member. At the same time, the Canadian prime minister stressed that his country is not seeking full membership in the European Union.

Canada already cooperates with the EU in defense: it is the only country outside the European Union participating in the SAFE program aimed at strengthening defense capabilities.

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