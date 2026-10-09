German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed deep outrage over former German head of government Gerhard Schröder’s visit to Vladimir Putin, president of the Russian Federation — an aggressor state. Schröder visited Putin’s home to congratulate him on his birthday, Cyprus Mail reports, citing a German government spokesperson.

Putin turned 74 on Thursday. According to the spokesperson, Merz considers Schröder’s participation in such a celebration immoral, as Putin is responsible for the war against Ukraine, which has caused suffering, deaths and injuries among civilians, as well as the separation of families.

Criticism from the Social Democrats

Schröder’s visit was also criticized in the Social Democratic Party of Germany, to which he belongs. Party co-chair and German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil called the visit completely unacceptable in light of the suffering of Ukraine’s population.

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Schröder headed the German government from 1998 to 2005. He and his wife, So-Yeon Schröder-Kim, who sometimes handles his communications, did not immediately comment in response to a Reuters request.

Positions in Russian companies

After stepping down, Schröder chaired the shareholders’ committee of the Nord Stream gas pipeline project, which was implemented under Gazprom’s leadership and which he supported while serving as chancellor. He later held executive positions at the Russian oil company Rosneft.

Earlier this year, Putin described Schröder as a welcome mediator for negotiations on new security arrangements in Europe. The European Union and Merz’s government immediately rejected the idea. Last week, Schröder joined the supervisory board of Russian retailer Hyperglobus, which originates from Germany’s Globus Holding and operates more than 20 supermarkets in Russia.

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