Karol Nawrocki vetoed three laws and signed eight — Interia

President Karol Nawrocki vetoed three laws and signed eight others. The head of state's spokesperson, Rafał Leśkiewicz, announced the president's decisions, Interia reports. The rejected laws include a law on the implementation of judgments of the European Court of Human Rights and a law amending the Electoral Code.

Signed amendments

The statement notes that on Thursday the president signed a law amending legislation on countering unfair market practices and consumer rights, as well as a law amending legislation on renewable energy sources. He also approved amendments to laws on personal and corporate income taxes and to the excise tax law.

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Other signed laws

The list of signed laws included amendments to the Water Law, a law on special measures for implementing the 2026 budget law, as well as amendments to laws on local taxes and fees, personal income tax and tax on civil-law transactions. The president also signed amendments to the Energy Law and certain other laws.

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