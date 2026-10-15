A new AP-NORC poll in the United States showed that voters largely want significant changes in how the country is governed ahead of the midterm elections to Congress. About half of registered voters favor major changes, while roughly three in ten support a complete overhaul of the political course. As The Hindu reports, the poll results paint an unfavorable picture for the Republican Party, which controls Congress.

The economy among the main issues

About eight in ten voters named the economy or the cost of living as one of the main issues ahead of the election. About two-thirds of respondents likewise listed healthcare and the war in Iran among their priority issues. Immigration and crime, which are stronger issues for President Donald Trump, ranked lower among priorities.

Only about one-third of registered voters overall have a positive view of Trump, and a similar share approve of his job performance as president. About eight in ten respondents disapprove of his handling of the cost of living, while roughly three-quarters disapprove of his performance on the economy. Among Republican voters, 44% approve of the president's handling of the cost of living, while 54% approve of his performance on the economy.

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Democrats have an advantage in motivation

The poll was conducted less than four weeks before Election Day. Three-quarters of Democratic voters said participating in the November midterm elections was extremely important, compared with about six in ten Republicans.

About half of registered voters said they would like to see the Democratic Party in power in the House of Representatives or the Senate. Roughly four in ten would prefer Republican Party control of each chamber, while 15% were undecided. Independent voters are significantly more likely to view Republicans negatively: about two-thirds of this group hold such a view of the party, while about four in ten independents view Democrats negatively.

Against the backdrop of the eighth month of the war in Iran, 69% of Republican voters support Trump on foreign policy. At the same time, about half of voters have a negative view of Vice President J.D. Vance, while roughly one-third view him positively.

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