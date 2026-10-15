Nigeria begins mass trials of terrorism cases — Premium Times Nigeria

Nigeria’s Federal High Court in Abuja has begun a new round of mass trials of terrorism suspects. Hearings on Thursday were held simultaneously in different courtrooms of the court complex before eight judges, Premium Times Nigeria reports.

Eight judges and several days of hearings

The judges hearing the cases include Binta Nyako, James Omotosho, Salim Ibrahim, Emeka Nwite, Obiora Egwuatu, Hauwa Yilwa, Joyce Abdulmalik and Peter Lifu. This round of hearings is expected to last several days.

Thirty-four defendants were due to appear before Judge Salim Ibrahim on Thursday, while 25 were due to appear before Judge Peter Lifu. Those scheduled to be charged before Judge Ibrahim included Isa Ismail, Alai Goni, Bulama Lawal, Garba Ibrahim, Mallam Modu Abba Kichi, Lawal Alhaji Mamman and Usman Abubakar.

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Previous rounds of proceedings

The federal government’s prosecution team was led by Rotimi Oyedepo, director of the Federal Department of Public Prosecutions. The suspects’ defence was represented by a team led by Aliyu Abubakar, director-general of the Legal Aid Council.

During the previous round of mass trials in June, the government secured about 479 convictions. At that time, 28 defendants were released, one was acquitted, and 224 cases were adjourned for further proceedings. In April, over four days, authorities heard the cases of 508 defendants: 386 were convicted, eight were released, two were acquitted, and 112 cases were postponed to the next stage.

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