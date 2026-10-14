Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz plans to sign an order on Sunday banning flights in Israeli airspace by drones controlled via fiber optics or SIM cards. The restrictions are to remain in force for six months, the minister’s office told The Jerusalem Post.

Reasons for the restrictions

Katz’s office explained the initiative by citing security threats associated with such drones. These include drone attacks, attempts to harm senior officials, the use of the devices by organized criminal groups, smuggling, and illegal intelligence gathering.

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According to the publication, Katz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu preliminarily approved the order at a cabinet meeting. Exceptions are предусмотрены for security forces’ drones, fiber-optic drones tethered to the ground, and SIM-controlled devices that have received prior authorization from the Civil Aviation Authority. Drones that do not use fiber optics or SIM cards for control will also not be subject to the ban.

Counter-drone corps

Separately, Walla reported that Israel Defense Forces Ground Forces commander Major General Nadav Lotan is working on establishing a new corps to counter threats from low-flying drones. At the initial stage, it is to include five battalions guarding the borders with Jordan and Egypt, as well as the area of the barrier in the West Bank. In addition to protecting land borders, these units are to counter mobile threats in airspace close to the ground.

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