Houthi fighters have tightened the siege of the Yemeni city of Taiz, where more than 60 people have been killed in fighting over the past 24 hours. The Hindu reports, citing AFP.

Losses over the day

According to AFP, military sources from both sides provided the agency with information about the tightened siege and the fatalities. The report on the situation in Taiz was published on Monday, October 12, 2026.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Exits from the city blocked

A military source loyal to Yemen's internationally recognized government, which is supported by Saudi Arabia, said that the Houthis had blocked all exits from Taiz. According to the source, the group also carried out several attacks overnight.

This source represents the government forces holding the city. The report provides no further details about the nature of the overnight attacks, the number of people killed on each side, or the circumstances of their deaths.

Read us on