Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a member of the Houthi political bureau, said the group would deliver a swift and painful response against the United States and its interests in the region if Washington joins Saudi strikes against the Houthis in Yemen. NDTV World reports.

The statement came after US President Donald Trump said he was considering joining Saudi Arabia's strikes on the Houthis. According to the outlet, Riyadh had previously asked Washington for assistance following a series of attacks on the kingdom's oil, military and transport infrastructure facilities.

Attacks on Riyadh and Khamis Mushait

Explosions were heard in Riyadh on Monday evening. The Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted a missile launched by the Houthis, while the group reported another attack on the capital's airport. Later, the coalition announced the interception and destruction of two ballistic missiles that it said had been launched toward the city of Khamis Mushait near the border with Yemen.

The Houthis also said they attacked a military base in Khamis Mushait with a drone. Al-Bukhaiti called on workers at Saudi oil facilities and airports to leave those locations, as the group considers them targets.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Airport operations and flights restricted

Following the strike on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Saturday, which killed 13 people and injured hundreds, the airport did not resume operations on Monday. Saudi authorities released surveillance footage showing an explosion in the departure hall and burning debris falling.

The US Embassy in Saudi Arabia advised American citizens to exercise maximum caution when using the kingdom's airports, while US government employees were told to obtain prior authorization for such travel. Etihad Airways cancelled all flights to and from Riyadh until next week and also suspended flights to Dammam and Jeddah. Gulf Air cancelled all flights to Riyadh until Saturday, while Delta postponed the launch of direct service between Atlanta and the Saudi capital.

The civil war in Yemen, where the Saudi-led coalition supports the government in its confrontation with the Houthis, intensified again in July. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk condemned the repeated attacks on Saudi Arabia and called on the parties to stop the escalation.

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