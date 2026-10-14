Kõlvart tops poll on preferred Estonian prime minister — ERR News

In Estonia, Centre Party chairman Mihhail Kõlvart has topped a poll on the preferred prime minister, conducted for Delfi by Turu-uuringute AS. In October, 20% of respondents named him as their preferred head of government — Kõlvart’s highest result in the history of this survey.

Kõlvart overtakes Reinsalu

As ERR News reports, Isamaa party leader Urmas Reinsalu, who had previously ranked first in this rating, received 16% support in October. A month earlier, his figure stood at 18%, matching its lowest level in three years.

In May, Kõlvart’s rating rose to 19% and equaled Reinsalu’s result at the time, but later fell to 16%. Turu-uuringute AS CEO Tõnis Stamberger linked the renewed increase in support for Kõlvart to his growing popularity among ethnic Estonians.

Distribution of support

Kõlvart is supported by 13% of ethnic Estonians and 50% of ethnic Russians, while Reinsalu is supported by 18% and 6%, respectively. In August, Kõlvart had the support of 11% of ethnic Estonians, while Reinsalu had 22%.

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Support for Kõlvart increased among both urban and rural residents. Reinsalu lost some supporters in cities but retained 21% support among the rural population.

Other figures in the ranking

Martin Helme, chairman of the Conservative People’s Party of Estonia, was named the preferred prime minister by 13% of respondents, while Eesti Parempoolsed leader Lavly Perling was named by 10%. Social Democratic Party chairman Lauri Läänemets was supported by 7%, incumbent Prime Minister and Reform Party chairman Kristen Michal by 5%, and Eesti 200 leader Kristina Kallas by 2%. Another 27% of respondents were undecided.

The survey was conducted online and by telephone from October 1 to 3 among 899 Estonian citizens aged 18 and over.

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