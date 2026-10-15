In Poland, 49.3% of respondents believe that Donald Tusk’s government does not serve the country well. A positive answer was given by 42.1% of those surveyed, while another 8.6% were undecided. This is according to an IBRiS poll for Radio ZET, as reported by Interia.

Overall survey results

When asked whether Tusk’s government serves Poland well, 21.4% of study participants answered “definitely yes,” while 20.7% said “rather yes.” Thus, 42.1% of respondents assessed the government positively.

At the same time, 38.8% of those surveyed chose the answer “definitely no,” while 10.5% said “rather no.” Overall, 49.3% of study participants gave a negative answer.

Respondents were asked about the government formed by the Civic Coalition, the New Left, the Polish People’s Party, and Poland 2050.

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Differences by political preferences

Among supporters of the governing coalition’s parties, 96% assessed Tusk’s cabinet positively, while 3% assessed it negatively. Among voters of opposition parties, 83% expressed a critical assessment, whereas 12% believe that the government serves Poland well.

The government received the greatest support among Civic Coalition voters, at 95%. Among supporters of the New Left, 74% assessed the government positively, while among voters of the Third Way, which includes the Polish People’s Party and Poland 2050, the figure was 62%.

A negative answer was given by 92% of supporters of the Law and Justice party and 82% of Confederation voters.

Research methodology

The nationwide survey was conducted by the IBRiS Institute for Market and Social Research on October 2–3, 2026, using CATI computer-assisted telephone standardized interviews. It involved 1,072 respondents. The breakdown by party preferences was based on participants’ declarations regarding their voting in the 2023 parliamentary elections.

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