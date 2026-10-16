U.S. President Donald Trump stated in a recent interview that at the start of the full-scale invasion, Russian tanks were moving along a highway toward Kyiv, but a Russian general allegedly took a wrong turn and led the vehicles into soggy fields. According to him, this could have affected the course of the war, which he once again linked to the actions of the Ukrainian leadership and the rigging of the U.S. election.

Speaking with reporters, Trump claimed that Russia’s war against Ukraine might not have started if the U.S. election had not been rigged. He also claimed that the conflict began during Barack Obama’s presidency, when Ukraine lost control of Crimea.

Separately, the U.S. president recalled the early days of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022. According to him, Russian tanks were moving along the road directly toward Kyiv, but the commander allegedly took a wrong turn and led them into fields that had become muddy after heavy rains.

“He turned right into the mud. And it was like quicksand there. And those tanks… So they were probably lucky,” Trump said, commenting on the course of the war.

At the same time, he acknowledged the massive losses on both sides, noting that Ukraine had lost many men, and Russia, despite having a much larger population, had also suffered casualties.

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Trump’s remarks came in response to a journalist’s question about the resumption of Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries amid high global diesel prices. The U.S. president criticized Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stating that he does not consider him a person worth negotiating with and accusing the Ukrainian leader of being unwilling to reach an agreement.

Trump also stated that, in his opinion, it is more difficult to reach an agreement with Zelenskyy than with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. He expressed hope that the war would end soon and suggested that both sides were allegedly interested in bringing it to an end.

At the same time, in his explanations of the causes of the war, the U.S. president focused on the actions of previous U.S. administrations, Zelenskyy, and the circumstances of the negotiations, without mentioning Russia’s responsibility for the full-scale invasion.

President Trump called Zelenskyy a tougher negotiator than Putin — Interia.

Trump explained why he avoids calling Putin a dictator.

As a reminder, Zelenskyy stated that he feels betrayed by Trump’s deal with Putin regarding diesel fuel.

Musk and Trump have thrown Ukraine to the wolves—The Telegraph

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