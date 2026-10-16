In Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu does not plan to visit all 36 states during his campaign for re-election in 2027. This was stated by Obefemi George, a member of the media and strategic communications committee of the presidential campaign team of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

As Premium Times Nigeria reports, according to George, Tinubu decided to focus on the work of the government while the party will mobilize support for his second term. He said the president had assessed the country’s electoral map and considers preserving his administration’s achievements more important than a nationwide tour.

A campaign without trips to all states

The campaign team representative stressed that the Constitution does not require a presidential candidate to campaign in every state. According to him, Tinubu will promote his administration’s policies while ensuring that state affairs do not suffer during the campaign.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

George also defended the president’s economic reforms, acknowledging the hardships Nigerians are facing. He argued that these measures restored investor confidence and created opportunities for economic growth. According to him, before Tinubu took office in May 2023, investors were leaving Nigeria because of inflation, macroeconomic instability and problems accessing foreign currency.

The campaign team’s arguments on reforms

The campaign team representative said that international companies and financial institutions, including JPMorgan Chase and Shell, are again showing interest in investing in Nigeria. He called the removal of petrol subsidies one of the administration’s key decisions and claimed that more than 90% of state revenues had previously been spent on such payments.

George also mentioned the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, NELFUND, which provides financial support to students of higher education institutions, medical programs for low-income women and measures to improve access to dialysis. In his view, the support of 33 state governors is linked to an increase in resources available to states and local authorities as a result of the government’s macroeconomic policy.

Read us on