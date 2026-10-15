In the Cameroonian border town of Garoua-Boulaï, more than 100 trucks have not crossed the border toward Bangui, the capital of the Central African Republic, for over a week. Drivers are refusing to continue along the key trade corridor between the port of Douala and Bangui, The Rio Times reports.

The independent radio station Radio Ndeke Luka reported the blockade on October 13, and on October 14, Journal de Bangui confirmed that the transport had still not moved. Through this route, the landlocked country receives a significant share of its imports, including fuel.

Drivers’ demands

According to local media, the drivers are demanding an end to what they describe as harassment by security forces and abuses during inspections in the Central African Republic. They said they would resume trips after concrete measures are taken to guarantee safety on the road.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Corbeau News Centrafrique reported that one of the reasons for halting trips may have been the stabbing of a Cameroonian driver during a confrontation with a cargo thief at the PK26 dry port near Bangui. This information has not been independently confirmed. According to the outlet, the drivers decided to suspend trips to the Central African Republic for one month.

Supply risks

The Douala-Bangui corridor passes through the border crossings of Garoua-Boulaï and Beloko and is the main supply route for the Central African Republic. It transports food, clothing, fuel, and equipment for infrastructure projects. Humanitarian organizations, the UN peacekeeping mission, and foreign companies operating in the country also depend on this route.

The halt in traffic comes after fuel prices rose in early October. On October 12, a “dead city” protest took place in Bangui and received partial support: transport traffic declined, some shops did not operate, and some classes were canceled. The authorities have not released official data on fuel stocks. It is also unknown whether they have begun negotiations with the drivers.

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