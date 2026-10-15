Cypriot party AKEL has accused DISY, DIKO and ELAM of turning Cyprus’ House of Representatives into an Israel lobby. The reason was the creation of a parliamentary group involving the Israel Allies Foundation, Cyprus Mail reports.

In a statement released on Wednesday, AKEL described the move as “extremely provocative” and unprecedented in the history of the Cypriot parliament. The party questioned how lawmakers’ participation in this group aligns with Cyprus’ struggle against the Turkish occupation, which is based on international law and UN resolutions.

Composition of the new group

The group includes six lawmakers: Andreas Apostolou and Chryses Pantelides from DIKO, Giorgos Karoullas and Charalambos Petrides from DISY, as well as Sotiris Ioannou and Marios Pelekanos from ELAM. Together, these three parties hold 33 of the 56 seats in the House of Representatives.

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The group’s creation was preceded by the launch of the Cypriot branch of Transatlantic Friends of Israel, which took place two weeks earlier with the participation of lawmakers from the same parties. AKEL stated that the American Jewish Committee, which created the transatlantic group, campaigns against UN resolutions and mechanisms that the organization calls anti-Israel.

Criticism of the government and the foundation’s position

AKEL also pointed to Israel’s ongoing occupation and settlement activity in the Palestinian territories. The party referred to the conclusion of the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry, according to which genocide was committed in Gaza.

AKEL criticized the government of President Nikos Christodoulides over ministers’ presence at events and the president’s reception of the foundation’s leadership. Israel Allies Foundation President Josh Reinstein told journalists after the delegation’s meeting with Christodoulides that Turkey is a “common adversary” of Cyprus and Israel. According to him, bilateral relations have developed at an unprecedented pace under Christodoulides’ presidency.

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