Airstrikes in Tigray kill at least 17 people — The Hindu

In Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region, airstrikes and artillery shelling occurred overnight into Monday, October 5, 2026, during clashes between federal government forces and rebels. According to humanitarian aid sources, these events heightened fears of broader fighting in the region.

Deaths near Mekelle

At least 17 people were killed in airstrikes northwest of Mekelle, the capital of Tigray. Information on the death toll was contained in a bulletin circulated among humanitarian organizations.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Timeline of the clashes

Federal government forces took control of Mekelle over the weekend before reports of the overnight shelling. Humanitarian aid sources reported airstrikes and artillery fire in the region.

The Hindu reports on the clashes between the sides and their consequences, citing humanitarian aid sources.

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