In New York State, United States, Governor Kathy Hochul on Monday declared a statewide state of emergency over a measles outbreak. According to her, 108 cases of the disease have been registered in the state since the beginning of the year.

Cases in 18 counties

As The Hindu reports, the decision covers the entire state. The source links it to the measles outbreak and the number of cases registered in New York this year.

Since July 15, 92 measles cases have been recorded in 18 counties of the state. The governor cited these figures separately from the total number of cases since the beginning of the year.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Situation in Pennsylvania

In neighboring Pennsylvania, according to Hochul, 977 measles cases were reported. Many of them were detected in rural counties near the border with New York State.

The figures cited in the article for New York concern two time periods: 108 cases since the beginning of the year and 92 since July 15. The data for Pennsylvania are presented separately.

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