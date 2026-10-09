China plans to return Mars samples to Earth around 2031 — ECNS

China plans to launch the Tianwen-3 mission around 2028 and return samples from Mars to Earth around 2031. ECNS reports, citing CCTV. If successful, this will be the first return of Martian samples to Earth in human history.

China’s space program

The report notes that China’s space program has been developing deep-space exploration for 70 years, from the Moon to Mars.

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Among the missions expanding the country’s capabilities in space, ECNS names the Chang’e and Tianwen programs.

Expert assessment

Deep-space exploration expert Sun Zezhou said that Mars may seem distant, but compared with other planets in the Solar System, it is relatively close. According to him, people strive to go beyond the familiar and see the world with their own eyes.

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