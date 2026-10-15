Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council said that sanctions imposed by China’s Taiwan Affairs Office against VWAY are an attempt to pressure Taiwanese society and interfere in democratic elections. VWAY is owned by Shen Tu-chen, the father of Democratic Progressive Party legislator Puma Shen, who is running for mayor of Taipei.

As Taipei Times reports, the Chinese side has banned VWAY from doing business and cooperating with organizations in China. Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson Chen Binhua said that China had already imposed sanctions last June on another company owned by Shen Tu-chen, Sicuens International. According to him, Shen Tu-chen allegedly continued working with Chinese companies through VWAY.

Reports by Hong Kong publications

Hong Kong newspapers Ta Kung Pao and Wen Wei Po reported that VWAY continued to make profits in China after sanctions were imposed on Sicuens International. According to their data, VWAY’s trade volume for about 10 months through March amounted to around US$700,000. Taipei Times notes that these publications are owned by the Liaison Office in Hong Kong.

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Taiwan’s council called the sequence of events similar to last year’s: targeted publications first appear in Hong Kong media, followed by China’s Taiwan Affairs Office announcing sanctions. The agency said that during elections, the Chinese Communist Party cooperates with media to influence public opinion, label certain political forces and candidates, and apply economic pressure.

Puma Shen’s reaction

Puma Shen called the publications a repetition of claims from 2024, to which he said he had responded repeatedly. He said that his family does business with Ecuador, but this is presented as work in China. The politician also said that China had already imposed sanctions on him and placed him on a wanted list, while Chinese authorities allegedly hired Hong Kong residents to monitor him.

Shen’s campaign headquarters said that Taipei residents will choose the next mayor and that such actions will not gain their trust. The Democratic Progressive Party’s caucus in Taiwan’s parliament also said that the attack is aimed specifically at Shen.

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