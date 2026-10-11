Leaders of two parties in Pakistan’s ruling coalition, according to sources cited by Dawn, have agreed on a plan to place the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under federal control. To this end, they are considering the imposition of a state of emergency and governor’s rule.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has convened a meeting of the federal cabinet for Sunday, where constitutional mechanisms are to be discussed. The coalition also decided to convene separate sessions of the National Assembly and the Senate on Tuesday, October 13.

Contacts with the opposition

These steps are taking place amid a protest march by the opposition PTI party, which is in power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Sharif separately met with President Asif Ali Zardari and JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman to discuss ways to avoid a direct confrontation with PTI.

Fazlur Rehman, who is facilitating contacts between the authorities and the opposition, also met with PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Asad Qaiser. A JUI-F representative said that the party is acting only as a mediator to reduce tensions, while decisions must be made by the government and PTI.

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Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that there were no longer any possibilities left to avoid a state of emergency in the province. Information Minister Attaullah Tarar confirmed the convening of a government meeting to consider options for a state of emergency and governor’s rule.

Constitutional provisions

According to Dawn, the authorities are considering the application of Articles 232, 233 and 234 of Pakistan’s Constitution. Article 232 regulates the proclamation of a state of emergency when the security of the country or any part of it is threatened by war, external aggression or internal disturbances that provincial authorities are unable to control.

The publication notes that applying this article requires a resolution by the provincial assembly. If the president acts independently, the proclamation of a state of emergency must be submitted for approval by both houses of parliament within 10 days. Article 233 allows the president to suspend certain fundamental rights during a state of emergency, while Article 234 concerns governor’s rule in the event of a breakdown of the constitutional mechanism for governing a province.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police chief Zulfiqar Hameed has already issued instructions to district police officers on security measures in the event of possible protests and sabotage.

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