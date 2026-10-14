In Bangladesh, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humayun Kabir said that the activities of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her team in India are the main problem in planning Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s visit to that country.

Official’s statement

As The Hindu reports, Kabir said this on October 5, 2026, in response to the outlet’s question on the sidelines of the Bay of Bengal Conversation conference in Dhaka. The event was organized by the Dhaka-based Centre for Governance Studies.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The official stressed the importance of Bangladesh’s strategic autonomy. According to him, India must take into account the challenges faced by Bangladesh’s newly elected government.

Awami League leaders

Kabir also said that the activities of Awami League leaders living in exile would not help India. The outlet notes that Hasina and her team are based in India.

Read us on