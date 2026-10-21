Putin raised the issue of a meeting with Trump in China during talks with Witkoff

During a meeting with U.S. President’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff in St. Petersburg, Vladimir Putin discussed the possibility of meeting with Donald Trump in China. The Kremlin leader also asked that his gratitude be conveyed to the U.S. president and his wife, Melania, for their efforts regarding Ukraine.

Putin stated his intention to discuss with Witkoff certain considerations regarding a possible meeting with Donald Trump in China. At the same time, no specific agreements regarding such talks have been announced yet.

Separately, the Russian president asked the U.S. special envoy to convey to Trump his sincere gratitude for his efforts aimed at resolving the Russian-Ukrainian war.

According to Putin, the U.S. president is paying special attention to the Ukrainian issue primarily for humanitarian reasons.

The Kremlin leader also expressed special gratitude to U.S. First Lady Melania Trump. He noted her contribution to resolving humanitarian issues related to the war in Ukraine.

As a reminder, Witkoff outlined the framework for a ceasefire following his meeting with Putin.

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff plans to discuss proposals for ending the war in Ukraine with Russian leaders during his visit to Russia. The trip could be a step toward organizing negotiations involving Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Vladimir Putin.

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to travel to Oslo after meeting with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg. There, the American representative is expected to provide details of the talks firsthand.

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