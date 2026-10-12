Polish Sejm commission to refer 11 people to prosecutors — Interia

The Polish Sejm commission investigating the use of the Pegasus system, after more than two years of work, decided to refer 11 people to prosecutors. They include Zbigniew Ziobro, Mariusz Kamiński and former heads of special services, Interia reports.

Possible offenses

The commission's referrals concern, among other things, possible abuse of authority and causing financial damage. The commission convened to present the public part of its report on the acquisition of Pegasus, as well as the legality and manner of using the system. The meeting was chaired by MP Magdalena Sroka.

According to Sroka, the report concerns not only a computer program but also the authorities' use of a tool that interfered with citizens' rights. She stated that representatives of the United Right, in an attempt to launch the system, misled courts and failed to address security issues.

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Expert findings

On the eve of the meeting, Poland's National Prosecutor's Office published the findings of experts from the Internal Security Agency. According to their assessment, Pegasus made it possible to obtain a wide range of data from mobile devices without users' knowledge or consent.

The experts also found that the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau did not have full control over the system's operation. According to the prosecutor's office, the software manufacturer could gain access to the infrastructure where operational surveillance materials were processed and stored, while data transmitted by the system left Poland's territory. Pegasus was manufactured by a private company from Israel.

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