South Korea’s National Assembly Committee on Security and Public Administration approved a report on the nomination of Kim Ji-young as the first head of the Serious Crimes Investigation Agency. As Korea Herald reports, the decision was made on Thursday.

Hearings lasted 12 hours

The committee approved the report the day after 12-hour hearings on Kim, a former career prosecutor. During the hearings, he denied having close ties with former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Kim also called Yoon an example of a “politically motivated prosecutor.” According to the publication, the former president is in custody in a case related to the declaration of martial law in 2024.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Further approval

The approval of the report clears the way for President Lee Jae-myung to appoint Kim Ji-young to the position. The Serious Crimes Investigation Agency was separated from the prosecution service as part of a reform pushed by the ruling party.

The institution began operating on October 2 without a head. Hearings on Kim, who was nominated in early September, were postponed due to a dispute within the liberal bloc over his alleged role in political interference while serving as a prosecutor.

Senior presidential secretary for public relations and communications Song Gi-hon said Kim is a suitable candidate for the post. He also called for focusing on the successful launch of the new investigative institution and reform of the criminal justice system.

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