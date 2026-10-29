In the United States, Republican Congressman Don Bacon called for Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, of the aggressor state, to be denied entry to the country to attend a meeting of G20 foreign ministers in Atlanta. The event is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, RMF24 reports.

Reaction in Congress

Bacon said on social network X that Lavrov should not be allowed to enter the United States while Vladimir Putin wages war against Ukraine and Russia bombs Ukrainian cities. According to the congressman, there should be no place at international forums for representatives of the Russian authorities, which, in his view, lead a “pariah state.”

Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen also voiced criticism. She said that US President Donald Trump should exert real pressure on Putin rather than “roll out the red carpet” for his supporters on US soil.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Meeting agenda

The US State Department emphasized the importance of the meeting for the global economy and security. Participants plan to discuss countering geopolitical crises, threats to freedom of navigation, energy and food security, as well as supply chain resilience.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is expected to host the meeting. Poland will be represented by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski. The meeting in Atlanta is intended to lay the groundwork for the G20 leaders’ summit in Florida in December.

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