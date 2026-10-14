The Singapore-flagged container ship GFS Pride sank near the Strait of Hormuz after being hit by a shell. This was reported by TimesLIVE, citing maritime security sources.

Warning for vessels

In a navigational warning dated October 14, the Pakistan Hydrographic Department reported that GFS Pride had sunk and that floating containers were in the water. Seafarers were warned to exercise caution in the area.

The vessel had a capacity of 2,824 TEU, or twenty-foot equivalent units. The ship's manager is UAE-registered GFS Ship Management, which could not be immediately reached for comment.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Reports about Cape Dao

According to the UN International Maritime Organization, GFS Pride became the second vessel to sink since the start of the war between the United States and Iran on February 28. Separately, sources reported that the Antigua and Barbuda-flagged bulk carrier Cape Dao is sinking near the strait after being hit by a shell on September 23.

British maritime risk management company Vanguard said that an attempt to save Cape Dao was unsuccessful. Two senior Iranian officials also said that Tehran is using new tactics against vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

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