In Poland, Government Plenipotentiary for Equal Treatment Katarzyna Kotula said she would file a complaint with the prosecutor's office concerning Kaja Godek's Life and Family Foundation. She said this on the radio, RMF24 reports.

Situation at a Wrocław hospital

Kotula's complaint concerns the situation at one of the hospitals in Wrocław. According to the outlet, a patient allegedly sought a legal termination of pregnancy due to a threat to her health or life. The procedure did not take place.

Police arrived at the medical facility after a report filed by the Life and Family Foundation. According to RMF24, the foundation allegedly has sensitive data belonging to the patient.

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Statement by Katarzyna Kotula

Kotula, who represents the New Left party, criticized the situation surrounding abortions in Poland. She stated that pregnancy terminations are not performed in the country even in cases provided for by current legislation.

The government plenipotentiary linked this to the actions of abortion opponents near Polish hospitals. She also said that she planned to contact the prosecutor's office the following day.

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