On October 13, the Latvian government decided to establish an anti-tank mine production facility in the country. The plant is expected to begin operations in 2028, LSM English reports.

Army needs and exports

The Latvian government stated that the project is intended to provide a full production and supply cycle for the needs of the National Armed Forces. A significant share of the products is also planned for export.

The facility is planned to be capable of supplying explosive components. The government expects that launching production will strengthen supply chain resilience, ensure access to suppliers of critical raw materials and equipment, and support Latvian industry.

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Cooperation with a German company

Latvian Defense Minister Raivis Melnis stated that the plant is intended to strengthen the state's defense capabilities and national production capacity. According to him, this will make it possible to ensure timely and reliable supplies for the armed forces and reduce dependence on external suppliers.

The government's decision was the next step after a memorandum of understanding was signed in February with the German company Dynamit Nobel Defence. Ingrida Kirse, a board member of the State Defense Corporation, said that an agreement to establish production is planned to be concluded with the company this year, providing for the transfer of technology and knowledge.

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