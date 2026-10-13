Improvised explosive materials found at Polish suspect’s home — Interia

In Poland, improvised explosive materials were found at the home of a 66-year-old man detained following reports of a possible attack on Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Minister of National Defence Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz. This was reported after the detainee’s questioning by Piotr Antoni Skiba, spokesperson for the Warsaw District Prosecutor’s Office, Interia reports. The man has been charged with nine offences.

Detention in Lower Silesia

On Sunday, Poland’s State Protection Service received information about a possible attempt to attack the prime minister and the deputy prime minister. Later that day, in the afternoon, the services detained the 66-year-old man in the Lower Silesian Voivodeship.

On Monday, at around 1:30 p.m., the detainee was taken to the Metropolitan Police Headquarters. According to Skiba, a large group of people of different ages and genders gathered around the man.

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Actions by Polish services

Poland’s Minister of the Interior and Administration, Marcin Kierwiński, stated that the person who alerted the services to the threat provided precise details about an individual who allegedly could have carried out the attack. According to him, this person comes from radical groups and maintained radical contacts with various people via the internet.

After the report was received, a meeting was held at the Anti-Terrorist Centre of the Internal Security Agency, involving the police, the State Protection Service and the Internal Security Agency.

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