In the United States, federal agents issued subpoenas to several relatives of Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar as part of a criminal investigation into her family’s immigration history. Anadolu Agency reports this, citing informed sources at The New York Times.

Subpoenas for relatives

According to the newspaper, the congresswoman’s sister, Sahra Nur, as well as at least one other family member, received a subpoena. The investigation concerns, among other things, whether Omar’s late father, Nur Omar Mohamed, may have provided false information or omitted some information in immigration documents before obtaining US citizenship.

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Search in Washington

The subpoenas were issued the day after agents of the US Department of Homeland Security searched Omar’s home in Washington on the basis of a warrant and removed boxes of documents.

Omar criticized the search, calling it an attempt by the administration of President Donald Trump to intimidate political opponents. In a post on the social network X, she said federal law enforcement agencies were being used against political adversaries and added that she would not remain silent. Trump said on Truth Social that Omar had allegedly committed fraud. Vice President J.D. Vance said he had not known in advance about the search of her home.

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