In South Africa, the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) has cancelled the Siyathatha rally, which was scheduled to take place on Sunday, October 18, ahead of local elections. Instead, the political force will focus on campaigning at the local constituency level, TimesLIVE reports.

Manifesto to be distributed electronically

The party said that its manifesto for the 2026 local elections would be distributed electronically among party structures and MKP members on Thursday. In a statement, it explained the decision to cancel the rally by its intention to direct resources and efforts toward engaging with communities and campaigning locally.

Earlier, the Sunday Times reported that MKP had financial difficulties that could jeopardize the holding of a large-scale manifesto presentation. Unnamed sources of the publication expressed concerns about possible outstanding obligations to service providers and the reluctance of some businesses to work with the party. One source said the party lacked funds to hold the event on the planned scale.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

At the same time, in its latest statement, MKP did not directly link the cancellation of the rally to its financial situation.

Campaign until election day

MKP also announced the nationwide Molo Makhelwane campaign, which will run until midnight on November 3, the day before the election. Party structures, council candidates and volunteers are expected to visit households, engage with churches and listen to the concerns of residents of cities, townships, farms and villages.

Separately, the party acknowledged discrepancies in the final list of council candidates published by the Electoral Commission of South Africa. MKP promised to conduct an urgent independent investigation and submit its findings to the party presidium. Candidates who were properly nominated at community meetings but whose names were omitted or accidentally excluded from the list were promised priority when the nearest available positions arise, in accordance with internal procedures and requirements.

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