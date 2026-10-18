Three people were killed and four others were injured in an avalanche in the Chilean Andes. The tragedy occurred on Saturday near Laguna del Inca lake at the Portillo ski resort in the Valparaíso region, close to the border with Argentina.

Revised casualty toll

Chile’s National Disaster Prevention and Response Service, SENAPRED, initially reported four dead and four injured. Later, in a new statement, the death toll was revised to three, RMF24 reports.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Rescuers’ work

Rescue teams continued trying to recover the body of one of the victims. Earlier, SENAPRED also did not rule out that other people could remain under the snow.

According to Chilean media, the avalanche swept away a group of people who fell into the icy waters of the lake. A representative of the local authorities, Manuel Millones, confirmed that all those affected are Chilean citizens. The Portillo resort is considered the oldest ski centre in Latin America.

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