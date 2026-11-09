Le Pen and Mélenchon Lead in the Polls Ahead of the French Presidential Election

Marine Le Pen and Jean-Luc Mélenchon rank first and second in all five scenarios for the first round of the French presidential election scheduled for 2027. Compared to late October, both politicians have seen a slight increase in voter support.

According to a Toluna Harris Interactive poll, Le Pen could receive 34–36% of the vote, while Mélenchon could receive 18–19%. In contrast, former Prime Minister Édouard Philippe has lost support and would receive 11–14%.

In the second round, Le Pen leads all three potential rivals: Mélenchon by 68% to 32%, Raphaël Glucksmann by 60% to 40%, and Philippe by 58% to 42%.

Additionally, 66% of respondents supported holding joint primaries to select a single candidate from the right-wing and centrist parties.

The survey was conducted online November 3–5 among 2,436 adult French citizens. The first round of the election is scheduled for April 18, 2027, and the second round for May 2.

Source: Toluna Harris Interactive

During a luncheon in Paris, France, Marine Le Pen answered questions from ambassadors of eight countries that share a border with metropolitan France about her plans for the country and the European Union. The meeting took place on Wednesday at the Hôtel de Boharne—the residence of the German ambassador in the French capital.

Marine Le Pen, leader of France’s far-right National Rally party, officially launched her presidential campaign on October 25, promising to restore order and trust in the country. According to the data cited, the National Rally lawmaker is leading the presidential race by a significant margin.

Earlier, protests broke out in France against the convention of Marine Le Pen’s party.

Marine Le Pen could win the French presidential election by a wide margin, according to a poll.

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