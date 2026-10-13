South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, at a government meeting in Seoul, stressed the importance of the alliance with the United States and said diplomacy should avoid a subordinate position. According to him, foreign policy must preserve the country’s dignity and protect its national interests.

As Korea Herald reports, Lee called pragmatism the guiding principle of South Korea’s diplomacy. He noted that disagreements may arise between states, but they must be constantly discussed, raised and coordinated, bringing them to a manageable level.

Intelligence sharing

The president’s remarks came amid concerns over tensions in relations between Seoul and Washington. South Korea is facing restrictions on intelligence sharing with the United States.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

According to the publication, these restrictions are linked to previous statements by South Korea’s unification minister, who called Kusong in North Korea the location of a uranium enrichment facility. Washington reportedly viewed this as a unilateral disclosure of intelligence provided by the United States. Some conservative South Korean media accused the minister of putting the Seoul-Washington alliance at risk with his remarks.

Alliance with Washington

Lee called the South Korea-US alliance very important and the main axis of the country’s diplomacy, which must continue to be developed. He also mentioned Seoul’s recent agreement with Washington on US investment projects and said that lengthy negotiations had delivered South Korea the result that best served its interests.

The previous day, South Korean Ambassador to the United States Kang Kyung-wha said there had been progress in improving intelligence cooperation. At the same time, she acknowledged that high-level communication with the White House still has limitations.

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