The Kremlin promises to circumvent sanctions to supply diesel to the U.S. — Reuters

Russia has stated its readiness to overcome sanctions restrictions in order to organize the supply of diesel fuel to the United States. At the same time, no specific contract has yet been signed between the two countries.

Kremlin envoy Kirill Dmitriev called a potential deal a step toward further economic and investment cooperation between Moscow and Washington. He also stated that Russia is considering other areas of cooperation with the U.S.

President Donald Trump had previously announced an agreement with Vladimir Putin regarding the supply of Russian diesel to the U.S. and global markets.

However, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak clarified that the parties are still negotiating the contract. They are currently seeking a mechanism that would allow for deliveries despite existing sanctions against a number of Russian companies.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called a potential deal a risky decision that runs counter to efforts to compel the Kremlin to negotiate peace in Ukraine.

Source: Reuters

Ukraine is ready for a mutual energy truce with Russia, but the proposed terms could limit Kyiv’s ability to strike at Russian energy infrastructure without ensuring adequate protection for Ukrainian power plants. Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) have warned of such risks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. The parties discussed Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, the prospects for an energy truce, and preparations for a meeting of the “coalition of the willing.”

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