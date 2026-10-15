Singapore is determining which companies may be responsible for forest and peat fires in Indonesia that have worsened haze in the country. Authorities may take legal action under Singapore’s Transboundary Haze Pollution Act.

Review of companies responsible

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said the country is also exploring the possibility of joint action with other states. This was reported by Channel NewsAsia.

According to Wong, the haze situation has been worsened by a prolonged dry spell. Singapore has offered assistance to Indonesia and will continue working with it and other partners in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to address the problem.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Assistance for Singapore residents

The country is distributing N95 respirators and their equivalents to vulnerable Singapore residents. Air-conditioned spaces are also being provided at community clubs and some residents’ network and residents’ committee centres.

Wong noted that Singapore cannot control the weather, wind or events beyond its borders, but authorities intend to protect the population and work with neighbouring countries to address the root causes of the haze.

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