In the United States, only 28% of the 2,275 participants in the Financial Times/Focaldata survey approved of President Donald Trump’s performance on jobs and the economy. Trump’s overall approval rating was 34%, while 59% of respondents expressed disapproval, The Hill reports.

Assessments of economic policy

Focaldata conducted the survey from October 2 to 4, and its margin of error is 2.5 percentage points. About two in ten respondents approved of the president’s performance on inflation, one of the lowest figures alongside housing.

Annual inflation, measured by the consumer price index, rose from 3% in January 2025 to 3.4% in August. In February, it stood at 2.4%. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said it would release consumer price index data for September on Wednesday.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Fuel prices and the labor market

According to AAA, as of Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in the United States was about $4.34, $1.26 more than a year earlier. Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Beth Hammack said that prices are affected not only by energy costs, but also by the president’s tariffs and rising demand linked to artificial intelligence.

Due to persistent inflation, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point last month. At the same time, the U.S. economy added 29,000 jobs in September, while the unemployment rate edged up to 4.2%.

Ahead of the midterm elections, Trump is taking part in the election campaign. During a rally in Ohio, he again promised Americans payments of $5,000 if Republicans retain control of Congress.

Read us on